Description

The Realme 8 Pro will have an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera. The phone is said to come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Realme 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone is expected to come in 6GB/8GB RAM option which might be coupled with 128GB of storage.