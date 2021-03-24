8 8GB

Realme 8 8GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Variants:

Description

The Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is also expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. 

 

The Realme 8 has a larger battery than the Pro model, at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box. Connectivity options remain the same as the Realme 8 Pro. This phone also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. 

 

For the optics, it has a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout, same as the Realme 8 Pro. 

Display

Type

Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( 1000-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR4x)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Expandable

Yes (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Cameras: 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (IMX471, f/2.45 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (Dual-LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (30W Dart fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

177 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

