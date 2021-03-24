You might like this
Realme 8 8GB
Price :
Rs. 16999
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is also expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.
The Realme 8 has a larger battery than the Pro model, at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box. Connectivity options remain the same as the Realme 8 Pro. This phone also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.
For the optics, it has a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout, same as the Realme 8 Pro.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( 1000-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4x)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
Yes (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Cameras: 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (IMX471, f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (30W Dart fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
177 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
