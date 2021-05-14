Description

Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The Realme 8 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.