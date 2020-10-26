8 5G 4GB
Coming Soon

Realme 8 5G 4GB

Price :

Rs. 14999

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 2400  x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness. It sports a hole-punch cutout on the upper-left corner that houses an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor.

 

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 2568GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V13G is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.

 

On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main snapper with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth assist lens, and a 2-megapixel macro 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor, ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

