Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness. It sports a hole-punch cutout on the upper-left corner that houses an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 2568GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V13G is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.
On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main snapper with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth assist lens, and a 2-megapixel macro 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor, ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
