Description

Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness. It sports a hole-punch cutout on the upper-left corner that houses an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 2568GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V13G is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.

On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main snapper with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth assist lens, and a 2-megapixel macro 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.