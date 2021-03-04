You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Realme 8 will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. It will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup in a square camera array below which sits the dual-LED flash. The smartphone is to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor that points towards a better gaming experience. Lastly, the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 30W speeds.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad AI Cameras: 64-megapixel primary lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (30W Dart fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
