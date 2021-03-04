8
Realme 8

Realme 8

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

The Realme 8 will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. It will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup in a square camera array below which sits the dual-LED flash. The smartphone is to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor that points towards a better gaming experience. Lastly, the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 30W speeds. 

Display

Type

Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad AI Cameras: 64-megapixel primary lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (30W Dart fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 8 key specifications confirmed by Realme India CEO

Realme 8 key specifications confirmed by Realme India CEO

Realme 8 is an upcoming smartphone from Realme, the key specifications of which have been confirmed by the brand CEO

