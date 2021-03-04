Description

The Realme 8 will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. It will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup in a square camera array below which sits the dual-LED flash. The smartphone is to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor that points towards a better gaming experience. Lastly, the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 30W speeds.