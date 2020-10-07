Description

Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a single hole-punch display at the front for the selfie camera. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB storage. Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.



On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.