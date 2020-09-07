Description

Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.



It will be powered by the 11nm Snapdragon 662 SoC that clocks at 2.0GHz paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery, that could support 18W quick charge. The leaked shot reveals that the phone will be available in green and light blue colours.

The Realme 7i is said to feature a rectangle-shaped quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole in the front. There may also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.