7i 128GB

Realme 7i 128GB

Price :

Rs. 12999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 October, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 October, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a single hole-punch display at the front for the selfie camera. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB storage. Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.

Display

Type

HD+ (LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Cameras: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide camear with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP B&W sensor, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471, f/2.1 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W quick charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5~8.9mm

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 7i launched in India with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Realme 7i launched in India with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme 7i to be launched in India on October 7

Realme 7i to be launched in India on October 7

Realme 7i is said to come in two colour options including Fusion Green and Fusion Blue.

Realme 7i colours and storage options leaked ahead of India launch

Realme 7i colours and storage options leaked ahead of India launch

Realme recently introduced the Realme 7i smartphone in Indonesia.

Realme 7i announced with 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras

Realme 7i announced with 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras

Realme 7i comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colours.

Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

The Realme 7i runs on Android 10 out of the box.

Realme 7i official renders show two colour variants and key features

Realme 7i official renders show two colour variants and key features

Realme 7i will be launched on September 17 in Indonesia

Realme 7i with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery to be announced on September 17

Realme 7i with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery to be announced on September 17

Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies