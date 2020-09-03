7 Pro 6GB

Realme 7 Pro 6GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 03 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

The Realme 7 Pro is loaded with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 600 nits brightness and 98 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. 

 

The Realme 7 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

 

The smartphone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual Frequency (L1 + L5) GPS, NavIC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 160.9 x 75.4 x 8.7mm and weighs 182 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 600 nits brightness and 98 per cent NTSC colour gamut)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Cameras: 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (65W SuperDart fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.9 x 75.4 x 8.7 mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

