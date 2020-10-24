7 5G
Coming Soon

Realme 7 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Realme 7 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone comes with Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The Realme 7 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV and f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel B&W lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.
 
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad AI Cameras: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV and f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel B&W lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (30W Dart fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

The Realme 7 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

