Description

The Realme 7 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone comes with Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.



The Realme 7 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV and f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel B&W lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.



The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.



