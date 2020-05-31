Description

Realme 6s features 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a side fingerprint sensor.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



A quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 6s with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, EIS, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.





Realme 6s is backed up by 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9-9.6mm and it weighs 191 grams.



