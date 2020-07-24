6i 4GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme 6i features 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a side fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

A quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 6i with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, EIS, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.


Realme 6i is backed up by 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9-9.6mm and it weighs 191 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP mono sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with 30W Flash Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Which one should you buy?

Realme 6i vs Redmi Note 9: Which one should you buy?

Which one should you buy? Let’s take a closer look.

Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC and 48MP quad camera setup launched in India

Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC and 48MP quad camera setup launched in India

Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone also features a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme 6i: Everything you should know!

Realme 6i: Everything you should know!

Realme 6i t is a rebranded version of Realme 6s, which was launched in Europe this year

Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC launching in India on July 24

Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC launching in India on July 24

Realme 6i will come in Black and White colour options.

Realme 6i to launch in India on July 14 for under Rs 15000

Realme 6i to launch in India on July 14 for under Rs 15000

Realme 6i is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6s which was launched in Europe back in May.

