  • 23:01 Mar 13, 2020
6i
Rumoured Specs

Realme 6i

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme 6i is also confirmed to arrive with 18W fast-charging capability and USB Type-C port. The company claims that the 18W Quick Charge feature can reduce the charging time by 38%. The company has confirmed 48MP quad rear cameras for the phone.

An earlier FCC having a model number RMX2040 revealed that Realme 6i will sport a waterdrop notch on its display. At the rear, it will have quad rear cameras with a 48MP main shooter. A fingerprint sensor is placed right beside the rear camera setup. The phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging speeds, micro-USB connector and a headphone jack.  Realme 6i will measure 164.4×75.4×9.0mm and weigh 195 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W charging speeds)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
Operating System

Android 10 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to launch on March 17

Realme 6i is confirmed to arrive with 18W fast-charging capability and USB Type-C port.

