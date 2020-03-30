Description

Realme 6i is also confirmed to arrive with 18W fast-charging capability and USB Type-C port. The company claims that the 18W Quick Charge feature can reduce the charging time by 38%. The company has confirmed 48MP quad rear cameras for the phone.



An earlier FCC having a model number RMX2040 revealed that Realme 6i will sport a waterdrop notch on its display. At the rear, it will have quad rear cameras with a 48MP main shooter. A fingerprint sensor is placed right beside the rear camera setup. The phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging speeds, micro-USB connector and a headphone jack. Realme 6i will measure 164.4×75.4×9.0mm and weigh 195 grams.