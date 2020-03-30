You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme 6i is also confirmed to arrive with 18W fast-charging capability and USB Type-C port. The company claims that the 18W Quick Charge feature can reduce the charging time by 38%. The company has confirmed 48MP quad rear cameras for the phone.
An earlier FCC having a model number RMX2040 revealed that Realme 6i will sport a waterdrop notch on its display. At the rear, it will have quad rear cameras with a 48MP main shooter. A fingerprint sensor is placed right beside the rear camera setup. The phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging speeds, micro-USB connector and a headphone jack. Realme 6i will measure 164.4×75.4×9.0mm and weigh 195 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W charging speeds)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|
195 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
