  • 15:17 Mar 05, 2020
6 Pro 8GB

Realme 6 Pro 8GB

Price :

Rs. 18999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 March, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display along with 90.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate.

 

On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. This is the first smartphone in India that comes with NavIC navigation system. The smartphone comes loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it is loaded with a dual in-display selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

 

The Realme 6 Pro is loaded 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s Realme UI running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad AI Cameras: 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens.)
Front Camera

16MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 16MP primary lens + 8MP wide-angle sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz refresh rate display launched in India

The Realme 6 is available in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options. Both the smartphones are loaded with 90Hz refresh rate.

Highlights: Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz refresh rate display, 64MP quad-camera setup launched

Realme is all set to launch Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and Realme Band during an event today in New Delhi

