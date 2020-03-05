You might like this
Realme 6 6GB
Price :
Rs. 14999
Product Features :
- Launch : 05 March, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and the company has added 30W flash charge support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Ultra Smooth display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64MP + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP Portrait + 2MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture, in-display selfie sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (30W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G90T processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
