5s 64GB

Realme 5s 64GB

Rs. 10999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 November, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme 5s features 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with 89 per cent screen ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.  It runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

 

 The phone features quad rear camera set up at the back with the diamond-like pattern. It is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Display

Type

HD+ (screen ratio 89% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad camera setup - 48MP with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12 micron pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75?m pixel size, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India

Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India

Apart from December Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update fixes some known bugs and improved system stability.

Realme 5s now on open sale in India

Realme 5s now on open sale in India

Realme 5s comes in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours.

Realme 5 and Realme 5s start receiving new update in India

Realme 5 and Realme 5s start receiving new update in India

The latest software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.20.

Realme 5s sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Realme 5s sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Realme 5s comes in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours.

Realme 5s to go on sale in India today at 12PM

Realme 5s to go on sale in India today at 12PM

Realme 5s comes in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours.

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s launched in India, price starts Rs 9,999

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s launched in India, price starts Rs 9,999

The Realme X2 Pro features a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens.

Realme 5s with Snapdragon 665 SoC appears on GeekBench just ahead of launch

Realme 5s with Snapdragon 665 SoC appears on GeekBench just ahead of launch

Realme 5s will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Realme 5s confirmed to feature 5,000mAh battery

Realme 5s confirmed to feature 5,000mAh battery

Realme will be launching Realme 5s in India on November 20 with Realme X2 Pro.

Realme 5s confirmed to launch in India on November 20 with 48MP quad cameras

Realme 5s confirmed to launch in India on November 20 with 48MP quad cameras

Realme 5s will feature quad rear camera set up at the back with the diamond-like pattern.

