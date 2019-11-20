Description

Realme 5s features 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with 89 per cent screen ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and comes with a 5,000mAh battery.



The phone features quad rear camera set up at the back with the diamond-like pattern. It is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.