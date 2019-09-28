Description

Realmi 5i will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The phone will have quad rear cameras with 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



Realme 5i will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and it will have two storage variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. The phone wll be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.