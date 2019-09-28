  • 17:15 Dec 30, 2019
5i
Rumoured Specs

Realme 5i

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realmi 5i will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The phone will have quad rear cameras with  12-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme 5i will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and it will have two storage variants -  3 GB RAM + 32 GB and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. The phone wll be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera setup - 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12micron pixel size, f/2.25 aperture,2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with 1.75micron pixel)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 5i renders and key specs leaked

Realme 5i renders and key specs leaked

Realme 5i design looks almost identical to the Realme 5 smartphone.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies