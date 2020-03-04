  • 11:56 Mar 05, 2020
5i 128GB

Realme 5i 128GB

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 March, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme 5i features 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

For the camera department, Realme 5i features a quad camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme 5i is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm and the weight is 198 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera setup - 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12micron pixel size, f/2.25 aperture,2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with 1.75micron pixel)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 5i gets a new variant in India with 128GB storage

Realme 5i gets a new variant in India with 128GB storage

Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charger bundled.

