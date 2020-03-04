You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 March, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme 5i features 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.
For the camera department, Realme 5i features a quad camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.
Realme 5i is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm and the weight is 198 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera setup - 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12micron pixel size, f/2.25 aperture,2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with 1.75micron pixel)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
