Realme 5i features 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



For the camera department, Realme 5i features a quad camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.



Realme 5i is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm and the weight is 198 grams.