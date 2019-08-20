  • 23:23 Dec 18, 2019
5 Pro 6GB

Realme 5 Pro 6GB

Price :

Rs. 14999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4035mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 14999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 August, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4035mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 90.8 per cent screen ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is available in three memory variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone features a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock technology as well.

 

On the camera front, the phone has a quad rear camera setup. The cameras have a combination of 48-megapixel primary SONY IMX 586 lens with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, a 119-degree 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, all of which is enabled with EIS Image Stabilisation and Quad Bayer pixel four-in-one technology. For the front, the company has added a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 AI front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI beautification mode. The front camera is also supported with EIS Image Stabilization out of the box.

 

Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and it is backed up by a 4035mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Type C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 157 x 74.2 x 8.9mm and weighs 184 grams. As for the sensors are concerned, it comes with proximity, gravity, gyro, accelerometer and light sensors.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (screen ratio 90.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera Setup- 48MP rear camera with 1/2.0 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP dept)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4035mAh (with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157 x 74.2 x 8.9mm

Weight

184 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 5 Pro receives new update with nightscape to front camera, November Security Patch

Realme 5 Pro receives new update with nightscape to front camera, November Security Patch

The Realme 5 Pro update adds nightscape of front camera, optimizes the noise in dark environments, optimizes camera quality reddish issue and optimizes camera quality.

Realme 5 Pro receives Dark Mode and wide-angle video recording and more with the latest update

Realme 5 Pro receives Dark Mode and wide-angle video recording and more with the latest update

The Realme 5 Pro update brings system-wide Dark Mode, camera and touch improvements as well as October Android security patch.

Realme 1, Realme U1 updates bring dark mode, Digital Wellbeing, October security and more

Realme 1, Realme U1 updates bring dark mode, Digital Wellbeing, October security and more

Realme has started rolling out updates to Realme 1 and Realme U1, featuring dark mode, Google Digital Wellbeing, October 2019 Android security and more.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Here we have shortlisted the top 5 popular smartphones available in India from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 to make your buying decision easy.

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and more

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and more

Realme will be offering discounts on Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.

Why Realme Q aka Realme 5 Pro is cheaper in China?

Why Realme Q aka Realme 5 Pro is cheaper in China?

The controversy here is about the pricing of the Chinese Realme Q and Indian Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 5 Pro receives its first software update

Realme 5 Pro receives its first software update

The Realme 5 Pro update improves system stability, performance for camera previews, and bumps up the Android security patch level to August 5, 2019.

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme has confirmed that Android 10 update is coming to 8 Realme phones from the first quarter of 2020.

Realme 5 Pro and Realme Buds 2 Go on sale today

Realme 5 Pro and Realme Buds 2 Go on sale today

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

Realme 5 Pro, Buds 2 earphones to go on sale tomorrow in India

Realme 5 Pro, Buds 2 earphones to go on sale tomorrow in India

The first sale of the Realme 5 Pro and Realme Buds 2 will be held on September 4 at 12 noon on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline in mid September

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline in mid September

The screen-on time feature will come on Realme 5 series phones via an OTA update in October.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Beating Xiaomi in its own game

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Beating Xiaomi in its own game

Which one from Realme 5 Pro or Redmi Note 7 Pro would you buy as your daily driver?

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad rear camera setup launched in India, price starts Rs 9,999

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad rear camera setup launched in India, price starts Rs 9,999

Both Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions: Redmi Note 7 Pro has serious competition

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions: Redmi Note 7 Pro has serious competition

Does it make any sense to go for the Realme 5 Pro? We spent some time with the device and here are our first impressions.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies