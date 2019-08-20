You might like this
Realme 5 Pro 6GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4035mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 90.8 per cent screen ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is available in three memory variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone features a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock technology as well.
On the camera front, the phone has a quad rear camera setup. The cameras have a combination of 48-megapixel primary SONY IMX 586 lens with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, a 119-degree 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, all of which is enabled with EIS Image Stabilisation and Quad Bayer pixel four-in-one technology. For the front, the company has added a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 AI front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI beautification mode. The front camera is also supported with EIS Image Stabilization out of the box.
Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and it is backed up by a 4035mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Type C port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 157 x 74.2 x 8.9mm and weighs 184 grams. As for the sensors are concerned, it comes with proximity, gravity, gyro, accelerometer and light sensors.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (screen ratio 90.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera Setup- 48MP rear camera with 1/2.0 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP dept)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4035mAh (with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157 x 74.2 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
184 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
