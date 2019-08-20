  • 02:23 Feb 10, 2020
5 4GB + 128GB

Realme 5 4GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 10499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme 5 features 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with 89 per cent screen ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

Realme 5 also comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The phone has a 12MP primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, a 119-degree 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel sensor with AI beautification mode.

 

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and it is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. Connectivity features are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3mm and weighs 198 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (screen ratio 89% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera setup - 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12micron pixel size, f/2.25 aperture,2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with 1.75micron pixel)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to be now also available on Amazon

Until now, these five smartphones were only available for purchase on online via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India

Apart from December Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update fixes some known bugs and improved system stability.

Realme 5 and Realme 5s start receiving new update in India

The latest software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.20.

Realme 5 and Realme 2 Pro start receiving new update in India

The update brings October Android security patch to Realme 5 while the Realme 2 Pro has received November Android security patch.

Realme 5 price slashed in India

Realme 5 is now available at the new discounted price on Flipkart and Realme official website.

Realme 5 starts receiving new update in India with Camera Improvements and September security patch

Realme 5 was launched in August this year, alongside the Realme 5 Pro at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5: Budget phones packing a punch

Will the new Vivo U10 will be able to beat the Realme 5 in the current budget segment?

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and more

Realme will be offering discounts on Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 5 new update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements

Realme 5 was launched in August this year, alongside the Realme 5 Pro at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme has confirmed that Android 10 update is coming to 8 Realme phones from the first quarter of 2020.

Realme Days Sale: Discounts on Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro and more, Realme 5 on open sale

Realme 5 is available on open sale till September 14. Realme 3 and Realme 2 Pro also receive discounts of up to Rs 1,991.

Realme 5 now available through offline stores

Realme 5 was launched in August this year, alongside the Realme 5 Pro at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Realme 5 to go on sale every Tuesday in India via Flipkart and Realme.com

From today onwards, Realme 5 will be made available on sale every Tuesday on Flipkart and the company's official website.

Realme 5 gets its first update, brings camera improvements and August Android Security Patch

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its latest Realme 5 smartphone in India.

Realme 5 to go on sale today in India on Flipkart and Realme.com

The Realme 5 will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme.com starting from 12:00 PM IST.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline in mid September

The screen-on time feature will come on Realme 5 series phones via an OTA update in October.

Realme 5 to go on sale in India for the first time today

Realme 5 comes in Crystal Purple and Crystal Blue colour options.

Realme 5 now available on pre-order in India

The company is now taking pre-orders of Realme 5 until August 26.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad rear camera setup launched in India, price starts Rs 9,999

Both Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5 Review: Quad Cameras and Huge battery are the selling points

Are the four cameras a good enough reason to buy the Realme 5? We have used the device for one week and here is our review.

