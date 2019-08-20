You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme 5 features 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with 89 per cent screen ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
Realme 5 also comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The phone has a 12MP primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, a 119-degree 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel sensor with AI beautification mode.
The phone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and it is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. Connectivity features are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3mm and weighs 198 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (screen ratio 89% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera setup - 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12micron pixel size, f/2.25 aperture,2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with 1.75micron pixel)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
