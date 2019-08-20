Description

Realme 5 features 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with 89 per cent screen ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

Realme 5 also comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The phone has a 12MP primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, a 119-degree 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel sensor with AI beautification mode.

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system based on ColorOS 6.0 UI and it is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. Connectivity features are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3mm and weighs 198 grams.