You might like this
Realme 3i 4GB
Price :
Rs. 7999
|
Rs. 7999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 July, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme 3i features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Phone display has 450 nits peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 2.0GHz octa-core processor along with Mali G72 GPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 256GB through MicroSD card. The phone is backed up by a by a 4,230mAh Li-ion battery and also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.
Realme 3 comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, with ColorOS 6.0 top of it. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, GPS, Wifi, GLONASS, micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors include Accelerometer, E-compass, Gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, light and proximity sensor. It measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm and weighs 175 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, 88.3% screen to body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels (aspect ratio 19:9)
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP, PDAF, Fast Focusing, f/1.8 Aperture, 5P Lens, Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode 1.12 micron Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (1.12 micron Pixels, f/2.0 Aperture, AI Beautification, HDR, AI Facial Unlock)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|
175 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P60 processor, Mali G-72 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 2G, 3G ( GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz, WCDMA: Bands 1/5/8, FDD-LTE: Bands 1/3/5/8, TD-LTE: Bands 38/40/41 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
Realme Reviews
Realme Image Gallery
Realme Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement