  • 14:11 Jan 25, 2020
3i 3GB

Realme 3i 3GB

Price :

Rs. 7999

  • Launch : 15 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Realme 3i features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Phone display has 450 nits peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 2.0GHz octa-core processor along with Mali G72 GPU coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 256GB through MicroSD card. The phone is backed up by a by a 4,230mAh Li-ion battery and also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

 

Realme 3 comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, with ColorOS 6.0 top of it. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, GPS, Wifi, GLONASS, micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors include Accelerometer, E-compass, Gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, light and proximity sensor. It measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm and weighs 175 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, 88.3% screen to body ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels (aspect ratio 19:9)
Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP, PDAF, Fast Focusing, f/1.8 Aperture, 5P Lens, Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode 1.12 micron Pixels)
Front Camera

13 MP (1.12 micron Pixels, f/2.0 Aperture, AI Beautification, HDR, AI Facial Unlock)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P60 processor, Mali G-72 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz, WCDMA: Bands 1/5/8, FDD-LTE: Bands 1/3/5/8, TD-LTE: Bands 38/40/41)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 3i new update brings January security patch and more

Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 3i new update brings January security patch and more

The update brings new features along with the latest security patches to Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 3, Realme 3i.

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

The Realme Black Friday Sale will start on 29 November at 12AM and will continue till November 29 11:59 P.M.

Realme 3 and Realme 3i receive new update with Dark Mode, November Security Patch and more

Realme 3 and Realme 3i receive new update with Dark Mode, November Security Patch and more

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones.

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme has confirmed that Android 10 update is coming to 8 Realme phones from the first quarter of 2020.

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India, comes with dual camera setup

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India, comes with dual camera setup

The Realme 3i was launched in India in the month of July this year in two variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Realme 3i to go on its first sale today via Flipkart and Realme website

Realme 3i to go on its first sale today via Flipkart and Realme website

Realme 3i will be available for sale today at 12 P.M via Flipkart and Realme website.

Realme X and Realme 3i launched in India, price starts Rs 7,999

Realme X and Realme 3i launched in India, price starts Rs 7,999

Realme has today launched the flagship Realme X and budget Realme 3i smartphones in India.

Realme 3i Review

Realme 3i Review

Does it make any sense to go for the Realme 3i? Let’s find out.

