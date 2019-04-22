  • 18:16 Apr 03, 2020
3 Pro 6GB

Realme 3 Pro 6GB

Price :

Rs. 15999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4045 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 15999

Description

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor clocked at 2.2GHz along Adreno 616 GPU.  The phone is available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The company has added GameBoost 2.0 technology with touchboost and frameboost for a seamless gaming experience. The phone is equipped with 4045mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging and the company has bundled a 20W charger as well.

 

 

For optics, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22-micron pixel along with a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone is equipped with a 25-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1/ 2.8 sensor size. The company has upgraded Nightscape Mode with RAW capture support. Then there is an Ultra HD mode, Chrome Boost, Speed Shot and 960fps Super Slow Motion mode in the new Realme 3 Pro. The phone has gone through 856 major quality tests under 120 use scenes.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 5MP (16MP rear camera with LED flash Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 5MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, 960fps super slo-mo)
Front Camera

25 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4045 mAh (with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm), Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

