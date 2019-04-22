You might like this
Realme 3 Pro 6GB
Price :
Rs. 15999
|
Rs. 15999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 April, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4045 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme 3 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor clocked at 2.2GHz along Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The company has added GameBoost 2.0 technology with touchboost and frameboost for a seamless gaming experience. The phone is equipped with 4045mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging and the company has bundled a 20W charger as well.
For optics, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22-micron pixel along with a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone is equipped with a 25-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1/ 2.8 sensor size. The company has upgraded Nightscape Mode with RAW capture support. Then there is an Ultra HD mode, Chrome Boost, Speed Shot and 960fps Super Slow Motion mode in the new Realme 3 Pro. The phone has gone through 856 major quality tests under 120 use scenes.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 5MP (16MP rear camera with LED flash Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 5MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, 960fps super slo-mo)
|Front Camera
|
25 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4045 mAh (with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm), Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement