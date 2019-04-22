Description

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor clocked at 2.2GHz along Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The company has added GameBoost 2.0 technology with touchboost and frameboost for a seamless gaming experience. The phone is equipped with 4045mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging and the company has bundled a 20W charger as well.

For optics, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22-micron pixel along with a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone is equipped with a 25-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1/ 2.8 sensor size. The company has upgraded Nightscape Mode with RAW capture support. Then there is an Ultra HD mode, Chrome Boost, Speed Shot and 960fps Super Slow Motion mode in the new Realme 3 Pro. The phone has gone through 856 major quality tests under 120 use scenes.