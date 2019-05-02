  • 23:23 Dec 18, 2019
3 3GB, 64 GB

Realme 3 3GB, 64 GB

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Phone display has 450 nits peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor along with Mali G72 GPU coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 256GB through MicroSD card. The phone is backed up by a by a 4,230mAh Li-ion battery and also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. There is also an AI Face Unlock feature.

 

Realme 3 comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, with ColorOS 6.0 top of it. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, GPS, Wifi, GLONASS, micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors include Accelerometer, E-compass, Gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, light and proximity sensor. It measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm and weighs 175 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, 88.3% screen to body ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels (aspect ratio 19:9)
Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP, PDAF, Fast Focusing, f/1.8 Aperture, 5P Lens, Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode 1.12 micron Pixels)
Front Camera

13 MP (1.12 micron Pixels, f/2.0 Aperture, AI Beautification, HDR, AI Facial Unlock)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz, WCDMA: Bands 1/5/8, FDD-LTE: Bands 1/3/5/8, TD-LTE: Bands 38/40/41)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and more

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and more

Realme will be offering discounts on Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme has confirmed that Android 10 update is coming to 8 Realme phones from the first quarter of 2020.

Realme Days Sale: Discounts on Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro and more, Realme 5 on open sale

Realme Days Sale: Discounts on Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro and more, Realme 5 on open sale

Realme 5 is available on open sale till September 14. Realme 3 and Realme 2 Pro also receive discounts of up to Rs 1,991.

Realme 3 Diamond Red to launch in India soon

Realme 3 Diamond Red to launch in India soon

An image of the upcoming Realme 3 Diamond Red variant has now popped up online revealing the back of the device in a gradient and pattern clad finish. The top part of the back panel is covered in diamond-shaped red colour while the bottom half transitions from red to purple and blue hues, keeping the triangular patterns.

Realme 3 update brings lock screen magazine, Theme Store and more

Realme 3 update brings lock screen magazine, Theme Store and more

The update to the Realme 3 shifts the build number of the firmware to version RMX1821EX_11.A.16 and adds the latest May 5, 2019 Android Security Patch Level. The update brings with it a new lock screen magazine and a realme Theme Store its updated themes and wallpapers.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 | June 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 | June 2019

There are a plethora of options available in the smartphone market, which makes a tad difficult job for the potential customers to get the best from the rest. That's why we have handpicked the top smartphones that have performed well in our testing and are fairly popular amongst users.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 (May 2019)

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 (May 2019)

Here we have picked five smartphones which have the best of features in this price segment and are recently launched to make your buying decision easy.

