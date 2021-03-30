You might like this
Poco X3 Pro 8GB
Price :
Rs. 20999
Product Features :
- Launch : 30 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 5160 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
In terms of design, the Poco X3 Pro lies along the same lines as the Poco X3 with a circular camera array at the back along with the huge Poco logo. The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) LCD display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm fabrication process paired with Adreno 640 GPU.
The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 running on top of it and it packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and Poco has included the needed adaptor in the box.
In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination 48MP main shooter with a 1/2” sensor and an f/1.8 lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree FoV. There are two 2MP sensors for macro and depth sensing shots. The selfies are handled by a 20MP f/2.2 camera.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, Full HD+ ( 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
395 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP main shooter with a 1/2” sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree FoV, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75 micron, f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5160 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Based on MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash resistant (IP53))
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, IR Sensor, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Poco News
