In terms of design, the Poco X3 Pro lies along the same lines as the Poco X3 with a circular camera array at the back along with the huge Poco logo. The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) LCD display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm fabrication process paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 running on top of it and it packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and Poco has included the needed adaptor in the box.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination 48MP main shooter with a 1/2” sensor and an f/1.8 lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree FoV. There are two 2MP sensors for macro and depth sensing shots. The selfies are handled by a 20MP f/2.2 camera.