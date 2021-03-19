X3 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Poco X3 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5200 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Poco X3 Pro is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will have a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide lens, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. It will come with a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Poco X3 Pro could be featuring Snapdragon 860 processor.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 LCD screen with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with 1.12 micron, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75 micron, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

5200 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 860)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Splash resistant (IP53))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Poco X3 Pro is said to feature the latest Gorilla Glass 6 for enhanced protection and could take up to 28kgs of weight.

Poco X3 Pro is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate support.

