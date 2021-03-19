You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5200 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Poco X3 Pro is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will have a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide lens, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. It will come with a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Poco X3 Pro could be featuring Snapdragon 860 processor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 LCD screen with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with 1.12 micron, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75 micron, f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5200 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 860)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual ((nano + nano))
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash resistant (IP53))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
