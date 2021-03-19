Description

Poco X3 Pro is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will have a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide lens, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. It will come with a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Poco X3 Pro could be featuring Snapdragon 860 processor.