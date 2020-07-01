X3 NFC
Poco X3 NFC

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5160 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Poco X3 NFC comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) AMOLED display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.

The phone comes with up 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it and it packs a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that can charge up to 62% in 30 minutes and up to 100% in 65 minutes.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. It features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.2 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 LCD screen with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with 1.12 micron, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75 micron, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

5160 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, IR Sensor, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Poco X3 NFC announced with Snapdragon 732G, 64MP quad rear cameras, 5160mAh battery

Poco X3 NFC is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor.

Poco X3 set to be launched today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Poco X3 will be world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor.

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Unlike the Poco M2 launch, Poco X3 launch event will be a global launch that will be live-streamed on the company's social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

