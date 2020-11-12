X3 GT
Poco X3 GT

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Poco X3 GT is said to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

 

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, which will be coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 67W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Dimensity 1100)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12.5)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes (NFC 3.0)

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Splash Proof Design)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

