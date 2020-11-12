Description

Poco X3 GT is said to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, which will be coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.