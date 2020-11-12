You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Poco X3 GT is said to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.
The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, which will be coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 67W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Dimensity 1100)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes (NFC 3.0)
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash Proof Design)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
