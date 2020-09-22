Description

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) AMOLED display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.



The phone comes with up 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it and it packs a 6000mAh battery.



In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. It features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.2 aperture.