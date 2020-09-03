You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5160 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Poco X3 is reported to feature a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency. It will most likely run the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin on top.
Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It will come in 64GB and 128GB storage versions. The Poco X3 phone is reported to pack 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging that can charge the phone in 65 minutes. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The teasers shared by POCO Global General Manager, Angus have already confirmed a quad-rear camera setup. It will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The information about other camera sensors yet. There might be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency)
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (Dual Front camera: 20MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5160 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual ((nano + nano))
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Poco News
