Poco X3 is reported to feature a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency. It will most likely run the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin on top.



Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It will come in 64GB and 128GB storage versions. The Poco X3 phone is reported to pack 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging that can charge the phone in 65 minutes. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.





The teasers shared by POCO Global General Manager, Angus have already confirmed a quad-rear camera setup. It will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The information about other camera sensors yet. There might be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.