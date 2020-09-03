X3
Rumoured Specs

Poco X3

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5160 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Poco X3 is reported to feature a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency. It will most likely run the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It will come in 64GB and 128GB storage versions. The Poco X3 phone is reported to pack 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging that can charge the phone in 65 minutes. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.


The teasers shared by POCO Global General Manager, Angus have already confirmed a quad-rear camera setup. It will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The information about other camera sensors yet. There might be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

20 MP (Dual Front camera: 20MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

5160 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Unlike the Poco M2 launch, Poco X3 launch event will be a global launch that will be live-streamed on the company's social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

