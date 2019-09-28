  • 01:44 Jan 28, 2020
Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Poco has finally confirmed that it will be launching its next Poco X2 smartphone in India on February 4. Poco X2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it will come loaded with some gaming-centric features. The phone has 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also said to come with 6GB RAM and it will be loaded with a 4500mAh battery.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

20MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 20MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 27W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Here we have shortlisted Top 5 upcoming smartphones which are expected to launch in February month.

The upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

