Description

Poco has finally confirmed that it will be launching its next Poco X2 smartphone in India on February 4. Poco X2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it will come loaded with some gaming-centric features. The phone has 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also said to come with 6GB RAM and it will be loaded with a 4500mAh battery.