Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Poco has finally confirmed that it will be launching its next Poco X2 smartphone in India on February 4. Poco X2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it will come loaded with some gaming-centric features. The phone has 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also said to come with 6GB RAM and it will be loaded with a 4500mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5)
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
20MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 20MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 27W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual ((nano + nano))
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
