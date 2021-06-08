Description

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.



In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.