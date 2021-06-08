M3 Pro 5G 4GB

Poco M3 Pro 5G 4GB

Price :

Rs. 13999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.


In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

64 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Splash Proof Design)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Poco M3 Pro 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 48MP triple rear camera

Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco Image gallery

Latest Poco Mobiles

Poco Video gallery

