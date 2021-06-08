You might like this
Poco M3 Pro 5G 4GB
Price :
Rs. 13999
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.
Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Hi-Res Audio, Dual Stereo Speakers)
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash Proof Design)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Poco News
