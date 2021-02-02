Description

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 LCD display with a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 8-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.



Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging. For security, the phones comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.