You might like this
Poco M3 64GB
Price :
Rs. 10999
Product Features :
- Launch : 02 February, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 LCD display with a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 8-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.
Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging. For security, the phones comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.05 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement