Description

Poco M3 is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. As per previous leaks, Poco M3 will come with a Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate.





Poco has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It will pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Further the video confirms that the phone will be available in black and blue colours.



Poco M3 is said to run on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The triple rear camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. As per reports, is said to come with 4GB RAM. Poco M3 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge.



