Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Poco M3 is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. As per previous leaks, Poco M3 will come with a Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Poco has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It will pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Further the video confirms that the phone will be available in black and blue colours.
Poco M3 is said to run on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The triple rear camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. As per reports, is said to come with 4GB RAM. Poco M3 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (with 400 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a dew-drop notch)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, IR Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
