M3
Rumoured Specs

Poco M3

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Poco M3 is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. As per previous leaks, Poco M3 will come with a Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate.


Poco has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It will pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Further the video confirms that the phone will be available in black and blue colours.

Poco M3 is said to run on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The triple rear camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. As per reports, is said to come with 4GB RAM. Poco M3 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (with 400 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a dew-drop notch)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

G- sensor, IR Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Poco M3 design, specifications teased ahead of launch on November 24

Poco M3 design, specifications teased ahead of launch on November 24

Poco M3 is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Poco Image gallery

Latest Poco Mobiles

Poco Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies