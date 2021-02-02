M3 128GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 LCD display with a  90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Poco M3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 8-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.05 aperture.

Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging. For security, the phones comes with a si17393de-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.05 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Poco M3 launched in India starting at Rs 10,999

Poco M3 launched in India starting at Rs 10,999

Poco M3 will be available for sale on Flipkart starting February 9th from 12 noon.

Smartphones launching in India in February 2021: Realme X7, X7 Pro, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02 and more

Smartphones launching in India in February 2021: Realme X7, X7 Pro, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02 and more

Here we have taken into account all the smartphones launching in India next month.

Poco M3 to launch in India on February 2

Poco M3 to launch in India on February 2

Poco M3 has a similar spec-sheet as the Redmi 9 Power which was launched in India in December last year.

Poco M3 tipped to launch in India in February

Poco M3 tipped to launch in India in February

Poco M3 packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging.

Poco Global Independent, Poco India Sub Brand of Xiaomi India

Poco Global Independent, Poco India Sub Brand of Xiaomi India

Poco has announced that it won't act as sub-brand of Xiaomi any longer. The company is now considered as a independent brand itself

Poco M3 vs Micromax In Note 1

Poco M3 vs Micromax In Note 1

Poco's latest versus the Micromax's latest. Let's put them against each other and see which one takes the lead.

Poco M3 announced with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

Poco M3 announced with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

Poco M3 comes in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colours.

Poco M3 design, specifications teased ahead of launch on November 24

Poco M3 design, specifications teased ahead of launch on November 24

Poco M3 is confirmed to feature a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.

