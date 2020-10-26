Description

Poco M2 Reloaded comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Poco M2 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor along with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There is expandable storage (upto 512GB).

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.



On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The front camera sensor is housed in a notch.