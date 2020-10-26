M2 Reloaded
Poco M2 Reloaded

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Poco M2 Reloaded comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Poco M2 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor along with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There is expandable storage (upto 512GB). 

 

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge.  The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.  The front camera sensor is housed in a notch.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (with 400 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a dew-drop notch)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, IR Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

