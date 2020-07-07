You might like this
Poco M2 Pro 6GB
Price :
Rs. 14999
Product Features :
- Launch : 07 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The smartphone is backed by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Poco M2 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
The Poco M2 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 4000mAh battery. ThePoco M2 Pro comes with 33W fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Dot Display with 20:9 cinema screen)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12 micron pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 5MP camera for 2cm macro photography)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
209 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
IR Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Poco News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement