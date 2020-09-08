Description

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.

The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it features quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs on MIUI 11, which is based on Android 10 operating system. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge. Connectivity features are dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone measures 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm and weighs 198 grams.