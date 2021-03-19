Description

Poco F3 will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C.



The handset may come with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, there will be a 20MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.