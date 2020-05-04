Description

Poco F2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip. The phone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels. It might be equipped with 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.



For the camera, Poco F2 will reportedly have a quad-camera setup with 64MP Camera, 13MP super wide-angle sensor and the two 5MP and 2MP telephoto and depth camera lens. The front facing camera is expected to be 20MP sensor.