C3
Rumoured Specs

Poco C3

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it has a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port and fast charging support.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Poco C3 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12 There are connectivity features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Poco C3 confirmed to feature 13MP triple rear cameras

Poco C3 confirmed to feature 13MP triple rear cameras

Poco C3 retail package, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant has an MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Rs 10,999.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Poco Image gallery

Latest Poco Mobiles

Poco Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies