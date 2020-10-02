Description

The Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.



The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it has a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port and fast charging support.



For the camera, there is a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is 5-megapixel camera for selfies.



Poco C3 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12 There are connectivity features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C.