Philips D612
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 April, 2011
- Operating System :
- Processor :
- Battery : 1200 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A touch & type CDMA+GSM phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player & upto 8 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
120 MB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QVGA@15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1200 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3.6 hrs
|Standby Time
|
130 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
114 x 50 x 14.2 mm (4.49 x 1.97 x 0.56 in)
|Weight
|
105 grams
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800, CDMA 800 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual ((GSM+CDMA), Dual Standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC+ )
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touch and Type ( Resistive touchscreen, Handwriting recognition)
