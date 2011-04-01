  • 13:54 Jan 11, 2020
D612

Philips D612

Rs. 5676

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 April, 2011
  • Operating System :
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A touch & type CDMA+GSM phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player & upto 8 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

120 MB

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QVGA@15fps)

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

3.6 hrs

Standby Time

130 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

114 x 50 x 14.2 mm (4.49 x 1.97 x 0.56 in)
Weight

105 grams

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800, CDMA 800 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO)
GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((GSM+CDMA), Dual Standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC+ )
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263)

Additional Feature

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touch and Type ( Resistive touchscreen, Handwriting recognition)

