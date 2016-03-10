T50

Panasonic T50

Rs. 3990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 March, 2016
  • Operating System : Android 5.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 1600 mAh
  • Display : 4.5 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

The Panasonic T50 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480 x854p) display. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, which is clubbed with 1GB of RAM and is backed up by a 1600 mAh battery.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (FWVGA Display)
Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Pixel Density

218 ppi

Screen Size

4.5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

32 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP

Front Camera

2 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1600 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

131.7 x 66.3 x 8.8 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz

Operating System

Android 5.1 (Lollipop, Panasonic SAIL UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)
Panasonic T50 with 4.5-inch display, Android Lollipop launched at Rs 4,990

The Panasonic T50 comes in rose gold, champagne gold, and midnight blue colour options.

