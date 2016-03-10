You might like this
Panasonic T50
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 March, 2016
- Operating System :Android 5.1
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 1600 mAh
- Display : 4.5 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
The Panasonic T50 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480 x854p) display. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, which is clubbed with 1GB of RAM and is backed up by a 1600 mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (FWVGA Display)
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
218 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP
|Front Camera
|
2 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1600 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
131.7 x 66.3 x 8.8 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 5.1 (Lollipop, Panasonic SAIL UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
You might like this
