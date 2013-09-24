You might like this
Panasonic P11
Price :
Rs. 4190
|
Rs. 4190
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 September, 2013
- Operating System :Android 4.1
- Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
This Dual SIM phone cames with 5.0 inches of HD IPS capacitive display with 1280x720 pixels resolution.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1280 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
294 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, Digital Zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection)
|Front Camera
|
1.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
13 hrs
|Standby Time
|
570 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
143.9 x 73.3 x 9.7 mm (5.67 x 2.89 x 0.38 in)
|Weight
|
160 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Cortex-A7, Chipset: Mediatek MT6589)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with FM recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, AMR, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, AVI)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive, Multitouch)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement