P11

Panasonic P11

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 September, 2013
  • Operating System : Android 4.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

This Dual SIM phone cames with 5.0 inches of HD IPS capacitive display with 1280x720 pixels resolution.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

720 x 1280 pixels

Pixel Density

294 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, Digital Zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection)
Front Camera

1.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

13 hrs

Standby Time

570 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

143.9 x 73.3 x 9.7 mm (5.67 x 2.89 x 0.38 in)
Weight

160 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Cortex-A7, Chipset: Mediatek MT6589)
Operating System

Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850/900/1800/1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with FM recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, AMR, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, AVI)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive, Multitouch)

