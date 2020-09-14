Description

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 precent, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The Oppo Reno5 Z 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The device runs Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11.1 UI. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock option.

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.