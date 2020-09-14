Reno5 F
Coming Soon

Oppo Reno5 F

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Oppo Reno5 F sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup consisting of 48MP primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and dual 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth. On the front, it has a 32MP punch-hole style selfie shooter.

 

The device is backed by a 4310mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4310 mAh (30W fast-charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Reno5 F debuts in Kenya, key specifications revealed

Oppo's upcoming Reno5 F has been listed on Oppo's Kenya website thereby revealing the look of the device and some key specifications

