Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor :
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : No
Description
The Oppo Reno5 F sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup consisting of 48MP primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and dual 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth. On the front, it has a 32MP punch-hole style selfie shooter.
The device is backed by a 4310mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (30W fast-charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
